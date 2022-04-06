Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Large Scale Readiness Exercise

    Large Scale Readiness Exercise

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    139th Force Support Squadron’s mortuary affairs, Missouri Air National Guard, practice moving simulated casualties during an active shooter dill at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 4, 2022. The active shooter drill was one of many training exercises performed during the wing’s Large Scale Readiness Exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 16:18
    Photo ID: 7253613
    VIRIN: 220604-Z-FP794-1124
    Resolution: 5460x3633
    Size: 831.04 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Large Scale Readiness Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

