The Sailors of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore recognized and commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway which took place from June 4th through 6th in 1942 in the Pacific Ocean.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.04.2022 13:25 Photo ID: 7253495 VIRIN: 220603-N-WP286-382 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 0 B Location: LEMOORE, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Commemorates 80th Anniversary of Battle of Midway [Image 3 of 3], by Elaine Heirigs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.