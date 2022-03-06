Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Commemorates 80th Anniversary of Battle of Midway [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Commemorates 80th Anniversary of Battle of Midway

    LEMOORE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Elaine Heirigs 

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore

    The Sailors of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore recognized and commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway which took place from June 4th through 6th in 1942 in the Pacific Ocean.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 13:25
    Location: LEMOORE, CA, US 
    This work, Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Commemorates 80th Anniversary of Battle of Midway [Image 3 of 3], by Elaine Heirigs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

