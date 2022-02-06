Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Commemorates 80th Anniversary of Battle of Midway

A wreath of patriotic colors was placed at the west end of Naval Health Clinic Lemoore near the flag pole by Cmdr. Jim Ripple, chief medical officer.
