Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Commemorates 80th Anniversary of Battle of Midway [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Commemorates 80th Anniversary of Battle of Midway

    LEMOORE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Elaine Heirigs 

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore

    A wreath of patriotic colors was placed at the west end of Naval Health Clinic Lemoore near the flag pole by Cmdr. Jim Ripple, chief medical officer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 13:25
    Photo ID: 7253494
    VIRIN: 220603-N-WP286-158
    Resolution: 2432x3648
    Size: 0 B
    Location: LEMOORE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Commemorates 80th Anniversary of Battle of Midway [Image 3 of 3], by Elaine Heirigs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Commemorates 80th Anniversary of Battle of Midway
    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Commemorates 80th Anniversary of Battle of Midway
    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore Commemorates 80th Anniversary of Battle of Midway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT