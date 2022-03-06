Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    139th Maintenance Group participate in Large Scale Readiness Exercise [Image 7 of 9]

    139th Maintenance Group participate in Large Scale Readiness Exercise

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Maintenance Group cover assets to prepare for a simulated attack as part of a Large Scale Readiness Exercise at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 3, 2022. This exercise tested the wing's ability to deploy into a contested environment.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 12:28
    Photo ID: 7253447
    VIRIN: 220603-Z-SP486-0045
    Resolution: 5683x3789
    Size: 790.02 KB
    Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 139th Maintenance Group participate in Large Scale Readiness Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MOPP
    Missouri Air National Guard
    maintenance
    USAF
    139th AW
    MX

