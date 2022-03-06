139th Maintenance Group participate in Large Scale Readiness Exercise

Airmen from the 139th Maintenance Group cover assets to prepare for a simulated attack as part of a Large Scale Readiness Exercise at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 3, 2022. This exercise tested the wing's ability to deploy into a contested environment.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

