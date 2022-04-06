Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parachutist Floatation Device [Image 2 of 3]

    Parachutist Floatation Device

    SAINT-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FRANCE

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Yountz 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade provide a block of instruction on the activation of the parachutist floatation device during sustained airborne training in preparation for an airborne operation between U.S., French, German and Dutch Army paratroopers as a part of the 78th D-Day Anniversary in Saint-Mère-Église, France, on June 4, 2022.

    On June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 troops of the Allied Forces invaded Normandy, France, by sea and air. More than 23,000 paratroopers participated in the invasion.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

