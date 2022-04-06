A French Army paratrooper hooks up his static line during sustained airborne training in preparation for an airborne operation between U.S., French, German and Dutch Army paratroopers as a part of the 78th D-Day Anniversary in Saint-Mère-Église, France, on June 4, 2022.



On June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 troops of the Allied Forces invaded Normandy, France, by sea and air. More than 23,000 paratroopers participated in the invasion.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2022 Date Posted: 06.04.2022 08:37 Photo ID: 7253344 VIRIN: 220604-A-TO756-254 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 18.36 MB Location: SAINT-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hook Up! [Image 3 of 3], by SSG John Yountz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.