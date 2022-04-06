Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hook Up! [Image 1 of 3]

    Hook Up!

    SAINT-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FRANCE

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Yountz 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    A French Army paratrooper hooks up his static line during sustained airborne training in preparation for an airborne operation between U.S., French, German and Dutch Army paratroopers as a part of the 78th D-Day Anniversary in Saint-Mère-Église, France, on June 4, 2022.

    On June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 troops of the Allied Forces invaded Normandy, France, by sea and air. More than 23,000 paratroopers participated in the invasion.

    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 08:37
    SAINT-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
    Paratrooper

    Airborne

    Army

    Allies
    USAFRICOM
    EUCOM
    US Army
    DDay
    StrongerTogether

