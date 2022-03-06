U.S. Navy Band Commodores performs at the International Trumpet Guild 2022

220603-N-IQ389-2085 San Antonio, Texas (June 3, 2022) Guest Musician Rachel Therrien performs at the International Trumpet Guild 2022 with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Matthew Gagliardo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2022 00:16
|Photo ID:
|7253152
|VIRIN:
|220603-N-IQ389-2085
|Resolution:
|2000x1331
|Size:
|727 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
