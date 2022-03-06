Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores performs at the International Trumpet Guild 2022 [Image 5 of 8]

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores performs at the International Trumpet Guild 2022

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matt Gagliardo 

    U.S. Navy Band

    220603-N-IQ389-2006 San Antonio, Texas (June 3, 2022) Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes performs a trumpet solo at the International Trumpet Guild 2022 (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Matthew Gagliardo/Released)

    TAGS

    Trumpet
    Jazz
    Commodores
    Navy Music

