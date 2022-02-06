Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    75th Mission Support Group welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3]

    75th Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    The four squadrons that make up the 75th Mission Support Group stand at parade rest during the change of command ceremony between Col. Thomas D. Ausherman and incoming commander Col. Khalim A. Taha, June 2, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. As commander of 75th MSG, Col. Taha will command the four squadrons providing force protection and law enforcement, military transportation and logistics readiness services, military personnel services, mission support functions, and services support to Hill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 15:26
    Photo ID: 7252792
    VIRIN: 220602-F-EF974-1001
    Resolution: 1200x798
    Size: 666.09 KB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Mission Support Group welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    75th Mission Support Group welcomes new commander
    75th Mission Support Group welcomes new commander
    75th Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    75th ABW
    75th MSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT