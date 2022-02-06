75th Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

Right, Col. Khalim A. Taha, incoming 75th Mission Group commander, receives the guidon from Col. Peter Feng, 75th Air Base Wing vice commander, during a change of command ceremony June 2, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. As commander of 75th MSG, Col. Taha will command four squadrons providing force protection and law enforcement, military transportation and logistics readiness services, military personnel services, mission support functions, and services support to Hill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

