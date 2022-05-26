Memorial ceremony honors fallen

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson Soldiers in attendance at the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial Ceremony honor fallen heroes during the 18th annual ceremony May 26, 2022. (Photo by Scott Prater)
