Memorial ceremony honors fallen

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson Soldiers in attendance at the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial Ceremony honor fallen heroes during the 18th annual ceremony May 26, 2022. (Photo by Scott Prater)

By Scott Prater



Mountaineer staff



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Soldiers, Family members and community leaders gathered at the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial in Kit Carson Park for the 18th Annual Mountain Post Warrior Memorial Ceremony May 26, 2022, to honor Fort Carson service members who have died in overseas contingency operations.



Each year since 2004 (excluding 2020), Fort Carson has commemorated fallen Soldiers from the Mountain Post. A total of 407 names of fallen military service men and women are inscribed on the memorial’s nine stones and a 10th stone in the center displays a quote from former President George W. Bush, which was taken from his address to a joint session of Congress Sept. 20, 2001.



Maj. Gen. David M. Hodne, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, delivered the ceremony’s keynote address and spoke of the bravery and heroism of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.



“The (stones) behind me display the names of 407 fallen Soldiers who deployed from the Mountain Post,” Hodne said. “This is the first year we have not added a new name to the memorial. Each time I gaze at the names of the fallen, they represent officers and noncommissioned officers, warrant officers and enlisted Soldiers. They represent us all.”



The commanding general then provided details about a few of the memorial’s fallen heroes and how the Mountain Post continues to honor them today.



One of those heroes, Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin J. Griffin, was a decorated 24-year veteran on his sixth combat deployment. A suicide bomber attacked Griffin’s unit, killing him and two others.



“Sergeant Major Griffin was one of the finest noncommissioned officers in our Army,” Hodne said. “A leader committed to leading from the front, he was also a mountain warrior, a sergeant major of the 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division — an infantry brigade combat team that heralded multiple congressional medals of honor in Afghanistan.



“Our second brigade headquarters bears his name,” said Hodne. “And the lineage of the mountain warrior brigade is physically present in the colors flown by the Army’s newest Stryker brigade combat team.”



But while the memorial serves to honor military fallen heroes, Hodne reiterated to community members that it also serves to inspire today’s service members.



“Today, with our fellow Soldiers of the Mountain Post in Europe and elsewhere around the world, we are reminded that the world remains a very dangerous place and our Soldiers are in harm’s way all across the globe,” he said. “On Memorial Day, lets reflect and remember the fallen. In honoring them, lets renew our resolve to be ready. The echoes of every name on this (memorial) expect and demand that we remain ready. In honoring them we will accomplish all assigned missions, defeat any enemy, any time anywhere and do this under any condition.”



Following his words to attendees, Hodne joined Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash, senior enlisted leader, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, in placing a wreath at the site. Representatives from the fallen heroes’ military units then provided a tribute to the fallen.



At the conclusion of the ceremony, Gold Star Families came forward to pay their respects at the memorial.



“The names on these stones tell the story of freedom,” Hodne said in conclusion. “They also tell the stories of fathers, mothers, husbands, sons and daughters. They will always be our heroes. Today is a day of remembrance, but also a day of reflection and appreciation, an appreciation of the freedom of opportunities we have as Americans. Freedom, hard earned through sacrifice. Tomorrow through our resolve and our actions, lets uphold the path of freedom paved by the service and sacrifice of American Soldiers.”