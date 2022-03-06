Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Introductory Hike [Image 6 of 6]

    Mike Company Introductory Hike

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, hydrate after an introductory hike at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, June 3, 2022. A progressive hike program of increasing distances and pace improve the recruits’ mental and physical conditioning, sustain field conditioning and provide overall preparation for Marine Combat Training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

