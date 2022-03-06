Mike Company Introductory Hike

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct an introductory hike at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, June 3, 2022. A progressive hike program of increasing distances and pace improve the recruits’ mental and physical conditioning, sustain field conditioning and provide overall preparation for Marine Combat Training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

