    139th Airlift Wing participates in Reveille. [Image 2 of 2]

    139th Airlift Wing participates in Reveille.

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing march away from a flagpole after participating in Reveille at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on June 2, 2022. The 139th is attending their regular scheduled drill, or RSD. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 10:25
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
    This work, 139th Airlift Wing participates in Reveille. [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The 139th Airlift Wing participates in Reveille
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    139th AW
    St. Joseph Mo.

