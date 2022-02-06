The 139th Airlift Wing participates in Reveille

Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing march away from a flagpole after participating in Reveille at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on June 2, 2022. The 139th is attending their regular scheduled drill, or RSD. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

