Date Taken: 08.20.2019 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 10:36 Photo ID: 7251980 VIRIN: 190820-A-JY347-313 Resolution: 2498x1663 Size: 663.19 KB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USAICoE and DA G-2 kick-off development of IA Intel Doctrine [Image 3 of 3], by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.