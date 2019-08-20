Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAICoE and DA G-2 kick-off development of IA Intel Doctrine [Image 3 of 3]

    USAICoE and DA G-2 kick-off development of IA Intel Doctrine

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2019

    Photo by Amy Stork 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Col. Crayton Simmons, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence commandant, helped to moderate the Information Advantage Intelligence Doctrine Forum at Fort Huachuca May 24-26, where more than 70 participants attended including members of academia, the Army staff, and a representative from the Australian Army’s intelligence school.

    military intelligence
    fort huachuca
    usaicoe

