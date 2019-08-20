Col. Crayton Simmons, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence commandant, helped to moderate the Information Advantage Intelligence Doctrine Forum at Fort Huachuca May 24-26, where more than 70 participants attended including members of academia, the Army staff, and a representative from the Australian Army’s intelligence school.

Date Taken: 08.20.2019
Date Posted: 06.03.2022
This work, USAICoE and DA G-2 kick-off development of IA Intel Doctrine [Image 3 of 3], by Amy Stork