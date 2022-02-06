Col. Jaime I. Hernandez, 753rd Test and Evaluation Group commander, Lt. Col. Matthew S. Spinelli, incoming 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Matthew W. Guasco, outgoing 49th TES commander, sit together on stage during the 49th TES change of command at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 2, 2022. Hernandez was officiating the ceremony, where Spinelli assumed Command of the 49th TES from Guasco, who held the position for the past two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 10:11
|Photo ID:
|7251939
|VIRIN:
|220602-F-NI018-1319
|Resolution:
|5618x3511
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2], by A1C William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
