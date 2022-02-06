49th Test and Evaluation Squadron welcomes new commander

Col. Jaime I. Hernandez, 753rd Test and Evaluation Group commander, Lt. Col. Matthew S. Spinelli, incoming 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Matthew W. Guasco, outgoing 49th TES commander, sit together on stage during the 49th TES change of command at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 2, 2022. Hernandez was officiating the ceremony, where Spinelli assumed Command of the 49th TES from Guasco, who held the position for the past two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

