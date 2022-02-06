Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Test and Evaluation Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2]

    49th Test and Evaluation Squadron welcomes new commander

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jaime I. Hernandez, 753rd Test and Evaluation Group commander, Lt. Col. Matthew S. Spinelli, incoming 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Matthew W. Guasco, outgoing 49th TES commander, sit together on stage during the 49th TES change of command at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 2, 2022. Hernandez was officiating the ceremony, where Spinelli assumed Command of the 49th TES from Guasco, who held the position for the past two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    munitions
    Barksdale
    Air Force
    award
    Change of Command
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale

