A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing flies out of the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

