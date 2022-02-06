A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing flies over the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 09:07
|Photo ID:
|7251777
|VIRIN:
|220602-F-UJ876-1124
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.27 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-17 Flyby [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT