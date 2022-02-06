Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-17 Flyby [Image 4 of 5]

    C-17 Flyby

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing flies over the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 09:07
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Flyby [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

