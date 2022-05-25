Fort Jackson senior leaders complete walking town hall

Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, Fort Jackson commanding general, and Col. Ryan Hanson, garrison commander, walked through Family Housing May 25 with directorate senior leaders during a walking town hall. The troupe talked with housing residents to address any concerns they had with Michaelis and Hanson directly. The senior leaders took notes to return to their departments to address resident’s concerns. The walking town hall is conducted frequently to talk to residents that are unable to attend the monthly in-person town halls due to family commitments or those who are primary care givers to those unable to travel outside the home.

