    Fort Jackson senior leaders complete walking town hall [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort Jackson senior leaders complete walking town hall

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Thomas Byrd 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, Fort Jackson commanding general, and Col. Ryan Hanson, garrison commander, walked through Family Housing May 25 with directorate senior leaders during a walking town hall. The troupe talked with housing residents to address any concerns they had with Michaelis and Hanson directly. The senior leaders took notes to return to their departments to address resident’s concerns. The walking town hall is conducted frequently to talk to residents that are unable to attend the monthly in-person town halls due to family commitments or those who are primary care givers to those unable to travel outside the home.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Jackson senior leaders complete walking town hall [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    town hall
    Family Housing
    resident satisfaction
    Installation Management Command-Fort Jackson
    U.S. Army Training Center-Fort Jackson

