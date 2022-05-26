Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Maryland Returns From Patrol [Image 11 of 12]

    USS Maryland Returns From Patrol

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (May 26, 2022) Lt. j.g. Benjamin Kondrup reunites with his partner Elena Tiderencel after the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Maryland (SSBN 738) (Blue) returned to its homeport at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, following a routine strategic deterrent patrol. Strategic deterrence is a top priority of the Department of Defense. The ship is one of six ballistic-missile submarines stationed at the base and is capable of carrying up to 20 submarine-launched ballistic-missiles with multiple warheads. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 08:50
    Photo ID: 7251762
    VIRIN: 220526-N-GI385-0137
    Resolution: 4015x2677
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Maryland Returns From Patrol [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Maryland Returns From Patrol
    USS Maryland Returns From Patrol
    USS Maryland Returns From Patrol
    USS Maryland Returns From Patrol
    USS Maryland Returns From Patrol
    USS Maryland Returns From Patrol
    USS Maryland Returns From Patrol
    USS Maryland Returns From Patrol
    USS Maryland Returns From Patrol
    USS Maryland Returns From Patrol
    USS Maryland Returns From Patrol
    USS Maryland Returns From Patrol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kings Bay
    Navy
    Submarine
    installations
    Submarine Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT