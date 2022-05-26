USS Maryland Returns From Patrol

KINGS BAY, Ga. (May 26, 2022) Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 2nd Class Grahm Ripley reunites with his family Catie Ripley and Carter Ripley after the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Maryland (SSBN 738) (Blue) returned to its homeport at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, following a routine strategic deterrent patrol. Strategic deterrence is a top priority of the Department of Defense. The ship is one of six ballistic-missile submarines stationed at the base and is capable of carrying up to 20 submarine-launched ballistic-missiles with multiple warheads. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana/Released)

