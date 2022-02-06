Naples Middle High School Class of 2022 Graduation

220602-N-IE405-1875 POZZUOLI, Italy (June 2, 2022) Capt. James Stewart, commanding officer of U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, smiles at his daughter Sydney Stewart after she receives her high school diploma during the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony at NSA Naples' Carney Park in Pozzuoli, Italy, June 2, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

