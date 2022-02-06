220602-N-IE405-1781 POZZUOLI, Italy (June 2, 2022) Kevin Drury, a teacher from Naples Elementary School, takes photos of students walking on stage after receiving their high school diplomas from Naples Middle High School during the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony at U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples' Carney Park in Pozzuoli, Italy, June 2, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 06:13 Photo ID: 7251471 VIRIN: 220602-N-IE405-1781 Resolution: 8256x5417 Size: 1.29 MB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naples Middle High School Class of 2022 Graduation [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.