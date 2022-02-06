Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naples Middle High School Class of 2022 Graduation [Image 1 of 4]

    Naples Middle High School Class of 2022 Graduation

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    220602-N-IE405-1781 POZZUOLI, Italy (June 2, 2022) Kevin Drury, a teacher from Naples Elementary School, takes photos of students walking on stage after receiving their high school diplomas from Naples Middle High School during the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony at U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples' Carney Park in Pozzuoli, Italy, June 2, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 06:13
    Photo ID: 7251471
    VIRIN: 220602-N-IE405-1781
    Resolution: 8256x5417
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naples Middle High School Class of 2022 Graduation [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naples Middle High School Class of 2022 Graduation
    Naples Middle High School Class of 2022 Graduation
    Naples Middle High School Class of 2022 Graduation
    Naples Middle High School Class of 2022 Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Italy
    NSA Naples
    graduation ceremony
    Carney Park
    Pozzuoli
    Class of 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT