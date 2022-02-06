Picuaville Memorial Ceremony

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, flies past Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy, France, June 2, 2022. 37th AS has a lineage that stems from squadrons that participated in the invasion of France by dropping troops and carrying gliders over Normandy in order to secure towns and bridges before the rest of the Allied Forces could storm the beaches during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Matt Bilbrey)

