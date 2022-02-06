Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Picuaville Memorial Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Picuaville Memorial Ceremony

    50, FRANCE

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, flies past Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy, France, June 2, 2022. 37th AS has a lineage that stems from squadrons that participated in the invasion of France by dropping troops and carrying gliders over Normandy in order to secure towns and bridges before the rest of the Allied Forces could storm the beaches during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Matt Bilbrey)

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    37th Airlift Squadron
    D-Day 78

