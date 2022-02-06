Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Picuaville Memorial Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Picuaville Memorial Ceremony

    50, FRANCE

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, flies over the beaches of Normandy, France, during a D-Day ceremony, June 2, 2022. The 37th AS participated in the 78th D-Day memorial, where they took part in ceremonies, flyovers and demonstrations as a way to pay respect to those who gave their lives to free France during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Picuaville Memorial Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    37th Airlift Squadron
    D-Day 78

