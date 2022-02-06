A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, flies over the beaches of Normandy, France, during a D-Day ceremony, June 2, 2022. The 37th AS participated in the 78th D-Day memorial, where they took part in ceremonies, flyovers and demonstrations as a way to pay respect to those who gave their lives to free France during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 05:50
|Photo ID:
|7251436
|VIRIN:
|220602-F-JM042-1062
|Resolution:
|4956x4024
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|50, FR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Picuaville Memorial Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
