Picuaville Memorial Ceremony

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, flies over the beaches of Normandy, France, during a D-Day ceremony, June 2, 2022. The 37th AS participated in the 78th D-Day memorial, where they took part in ceremonies, flyovers and demonstrations as a way to pay respect to those who gave their lives to free France during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

