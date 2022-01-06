Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3/2CR Platoon Live Fire Exercise [Image 8 of 10]

    3/2CR Platoon Live Fire Exercise

    GERMANY

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a platoon live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 1, 2022. The exercise demonstrated the squadron's use of the newly fielded Integrated Tactical Network (ITN). (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 03:59
    Photo ID: 7251400
    VIRIN: 220601-A-RG158-0238
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.45 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3/2CR Platoon Live Fire Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    strongertogether

