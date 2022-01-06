3/2CR Platoon Live Fire Exercise

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a platoon live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 1, 2022. The exercise demonstrated the squadron's use of the newly fielded Integrated Tactical Network (ITN). (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr).

