    2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show - Raider Country Open House [Image 15 of 15]

    2022 Ellsworth Air &amp; Space Show - Raider Country Open House

    SD, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Navy Flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, perform aerial maneuvers over Ellsworth Air Force Base during the 2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show - Raider Country Open House, May 14 & 15. The Blue Angels' aircraft, the F/A-18 Hornet, is aircraft carrier capable and can be made combat ready in approximately 72 hours. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 03:08
    Photo ID: 7251357
    VIRIN: 220515-Z-LQ671-1626
    Resolution: 5843x3900
    Size: 12.58 MB
    Location: SD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show - Raider Country Open House [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #South Dakota
    #114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    #175 Fighter Squadron
    #75thAFAnniversary
    #EllsworthAirandSpaceShow

