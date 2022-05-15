The U.S. Navy Flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, perform aerial maneuvers over Ellsworth Air Force Base during the 2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show - Raider Country Open House, May 14 & 15. The Blue Angels' aircraft, the F/A-18 Hornet, is aircraft carrier capable and can be made combat ready in approximately 72 hours. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson)
This work, 2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show - Raider Country Open House [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
