    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    USS Tripoli departs CFAY [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Tripoli departs CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 3, 2022) — Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Genesis Versola, dock master with the port operations department of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), oversees the departure of the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) as the ship departs CFAY. While conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet, Tripoli supports U.S. interests throughout the region along with protecting maritime security and promoting regional stability. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 01:23
    Photo ID: 7251260
    VIRIN: 220603-N-JT445-1121
    Resolution: 4702x7045
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli departs CFAY [Image 5 of 5], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    CFAY
    Commander
    USS Tripoli
    Fleact Yokosuka

