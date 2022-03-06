USS Tripoli departs CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 3, 2022) — The America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), following a scheduled port visit to CFAY. While conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet, Tripoli supports U.S. interests throughout the region along with protecting maritime security and promoting regional stability. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

