Camp Zama youth leader passes down experience to younger generations

Charlotte Patterson, a former senior at Zama Middle High School and the Camp Zama and Asia-wide Military Youth of Year, gives a presentation May 24 to children at the School Age Center on Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, about the importance of kindness.

