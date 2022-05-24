Charlotte Patterson, a former senior at Zama Middle High School and the Camp Zama and Asia-wide Military Youth of Year, gives a presentation May 24 to children at the School Age Center on Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, about the importance of kindness.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 00:17
|Photo ID:
|7251201
|VIRIN:
|220524-A-HP857-605
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|432.44 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama youth leader passes down experience to younger generations [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama youth leader passes down experience to younger generations
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT