    PRNG continue supporting COVID-19 testing [Image 4 of 5]

    PRNG continue supporting COVID-19 testing

    LAS PIEDRAS, PUERTO RICO

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Ferrer 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Pfc. Jonathan Rivas of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico register a person before the COVID-19 test administration in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico, June 01, 2022. Almost two years in response to Covid-19, the Puerto Rico National Guard continued to assist the Department of Health to carry out Covid-19 tests throughout the island. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer)

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    COVID-19
    Operation Strong Front
    Join Task Force - Puerto Rico
    José Ferrer Robles

