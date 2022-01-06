PRNG continue supporting COVID-19 testing

Spc. Ashbel Betancourt of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico administersr a COVID-19 test in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico, June 01, 2022. Almost two years in response to Covid-19, the Puerto Rico National Guard continued to assist the Department of Health to carry out Covid-19 tests throughout the island. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer)

Date Taken: 06.01.2022
Location: LAS PIEDRAS, PR