PRNG continue supporting COVID-19 testing

Spc. Ashbel Betancourt of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico administersr a COVID-19 test in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico, June 01, 2022. Almost two years in response to Covid-19, the Puerto Rico National Guard continued to assist the Department of Health to carry out Covid-19 tests throughout the island. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer)
06.01.2022
|06.02.2022 23:25
|7251168
|220601-Z-SJ606-2036
|5080x3387
|4.8 MB
|Location:
LAS PIEDRAS, PR
|1
|0
