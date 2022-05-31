Pfc. Jonathan Rivas of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico registrs a citizen in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico, May. 31, 2022. Almost two years in response to Covid-19, the Puerto Rico National Guard continued to assist the Department of Health to carry out Covid-19 tests throughout the island. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 23:17
|Photo ID:
|7251161
|VIRIN:
|220531-Z-SJ606-2012
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|AGUAS BUENAS, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PRNG continue supports COVID-19 testing [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jose Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT