Spc. Kevin Santiago of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico administers a COVID-19 test in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico, May. 31, 2022. Almost two years in response to Covid-19, the Puerto Rico National Guard continued to assist the Department of Health to carry out Covid-19 tests throughout the island. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 23:17
|Photo ID:
|7251160
|VIRIN:
|220531-Z-SJ606-2027
|Resolution:
|5395x3597
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|AGUAS BUENAS, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PRNG continue supports COVID-19 testing [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jose Ferrer, identified by DVIDS
