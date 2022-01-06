PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (June 01, 2022) U.S. Pacific Fleet leaders and nominees tour the Battleship Missouri Memorial during the 2022 U.S. Pacific Fleet Sailor of the Year (SOY) week. Sailor of the Year nominees and board members visited the Missouri to strengthen their understanding and appreciation for naval history and heritage. The SOY program, established in 1972, recognizes those who exemplify a warfighting spirit, the Navy’s core values, and a deep commitment to their commands and communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 16:36 Photo ID: 7250720 VIRIN: 220601-N-ER806-1034 Resolution: 3214x2143 Size: 3.65 MB Location: FORD ISLAND, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nominees Participate In 2022 U.S. Pacific Fleet Sailor of the Year Week [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Nicholas Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.