PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (May 31, 2022) U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief James “Smitty” Tocorzic and his wife, Abby, greet Sailors and families with leis during the 2022 U.S. Pacific Fleet Sailor of the Year (SOY) week. The SOY program, established in 1972, recognizes those who exemplify a warfighting spirit, the Navy’s core values, and a deep commitment to their commands and communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 16:36 Photo ID: 7250717 VIRIN: 220531-N-ER806-2053 Resolution: 3206x2137 Size: 4.73 MB Location: AIEA, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nominees Participate In 2022 U.S. Pacific Fleet Sailor of the Year Week [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Nicholas Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.