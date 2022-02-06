Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arsenal of Democracy: A History of Rock Island Arsenal from its beginnings through the Civil War [Image 2 of 2]

    Arsenal of Democracy: A History of Rock Island Arsenal from its beginnings through the Civil War

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Confederate prisoners housed at the Rock Island Prison Barracks make trinkets to sell to members of the local community. The prisoners would use the money they made selling their trinkets to buy items such as cards and tobacco from local merchants who would bring a wagon full of goods into the camp. The RIPB operated from 1863 to1865 and housed 12,192 prisoners during its tenure.

    RIA
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Army Sustainment Command
    RIA history
    U.S. Civil War

