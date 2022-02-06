Arsenal of Democracy: A History of Rock Island Arsenal from its beginnings through the Civil War

Confederate prisoners housed at the Rock Island Prison Barracks make trinkets to sell to members of the local community. The prisoners would use the money they made selling their trinkets to buy items such as cards and tobacco from local merchants who would bring a wagon full of goods into the camp. The RIPB operated from 1863 to1865 and housed 12,192 prisoners during its tenure.

