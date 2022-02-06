An illustration of the Rock Island Prison Barracks. While Rock Island was initially established as an arsenal for the Union Army in 1862, it became a prison barracks the following year when Captain Charles A. Reynolds, under the orders of Quartermaster General Montgomery C. Meigs, began to survey and construct a camp to accommodate 10,080 POWs. The first prisoners arrived in December 1863 and the camp would eventually house 12,192 prisoners during its two years of operations.
Arsenal of Democracy: A History of Rock Island Arsenal from its beginnings through the Civil War
