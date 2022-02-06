Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arsenal of Democracy: A History of Rock Island Arsenal from its beginnings through the Civil War [Image 1 of 2]

    Arsenal of Democracy: A History of Rock Island Arsenal from its beginnings through the Civil War

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    An illustration of the Rock Island Prison Barracks. While Rock Island was initially established as an arsenal for the Union Army in 1862, it became a prison barracks the following year when Captain Charles A. Reynolds, under the orders of Quartermaster General Montgomery C. Meigs, began to survey and construct a camp to accommodate 10,080 POWs. The first prisoners arrived in December 1863 and the camp would eventually house 12,192 prisoners during its two years of operations.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 14:25
    Photo ID: 7250484
    VIRIN: 220602-A-A4479-001
    Resolution: 3331x2688
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    RIA
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Army Sustainment Command
    RIA history
    U.S. Civil War

