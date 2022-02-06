Arsenal of Democracy: A History of Rock Island Arsenal from its beginnings through the Civil War

An illustration of the Rock Island Prison Barracks. While Rock Island was initially established as an arsenal for the Union Army in 1862, it became a prison barracks the following year when Captain Charles A. Reynolds, under the orders of Quartermaster General Montgomery C. Meigs, began to survey and construct a camp to accommodate 10,080 POWs. The first prisoners arrived in December 1863 and the camp would eventually house 12,192 prisoners during its two years of operations.

