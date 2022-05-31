Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sen. Heinrich (NM-D) visits Air Tanker Base at Kirtland AFB [Image 4 of 4]

    Sen. Heinrich (NM-D) visits Air Tanker Base at Kirtland AFB

    NM, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Photo by Jeremy Dyer 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jason Vattioni, 377th Air Base Wing and installation commander provided remarks during a press conference highlighting upcoming upgrades to the Air Tanker Base at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Col. Megan Cornett, 377th Mission Support Group commander and U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (NM-D) watch were also in attendance. May 31, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeremy T. Dyer.)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 13:04
    Photo ID: 7250309
    VIRIN: 220531-F-TG021-1004
    Resolution: 6785x4270
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: NM, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    wildfires
    firefighting
    KAFB
    377 ABW
    377 MSG

