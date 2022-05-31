Col. Jason Vattioni, 377th Air Base Wing and installation commander provided remarks during a press conference highlighting upcoming upgrades to the Air Tanker Base at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Col. Megan Cornett, 377th Mission Support Group commander and U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (NM-D) watch were also in attendance. May 31, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeremy T. Dyer.)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 13:04
|Photo ID:
|7250309
|VIRIN:
|220531-F-TG021-1004
|Resolution:
|6785x4270
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sen. Heinrich (NM-D) visits Air Tanker Base at Kirtland AFB [Image 4 of 4], by Jeremy Dyer, identified by DVIDS
