Sen. Heinrich (NM-D) visits Air Tanker Base at Kirtland AFB

Col. Jason Vattioni, 377th Air Base Wing and installation commander provided remarks during a press conference highlighting upcoming upgrades to the Air Tanker Base at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Col. Megan Cornett, 377th Mission Support Group commander and U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (NM-D) watch were also in attendance. May 31, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeremy T. Dyer.)

