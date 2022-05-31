Sen. Heinrich (NM-D) visits Air Tanker Base at Kirtland AFB

The U.S. Forest Service provided a tour to U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and Col. Jason Vattioni, 377th Air Base Wing and installation commander highlighting capabilities of wildfire suppression efforts. Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. May 14, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeremy T. Dyer.)

