    USS Billings Conducts Flight Quarters [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Billings Conducts Flight Quarters

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    05.31.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220531-N-N3764-1003
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (May 31, 2022) -- Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Alyssa Buga signals engine start-up commands to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 8, during flight quarters aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), May 31, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 11:33
    Photo ID: 7250144
    VIRIN: 220531-N-N3764-1003
    Resolution: 1600x1070
    Size: 950.33 KB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Billings Conducts Flight Quarters [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight Quarters
    HSC 28
    Caribbean Sea
    USS Billings (LCS 15)
    U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet

