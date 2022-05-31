USS Billings Conducts Flight Quarters

220531-N-N3764-1001

CARIBBEAN SEA - (May 31, 2022) -- Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Alyssa Buga signals engine start-up commands to pilots in an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 8, during flight quarters aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), May 31, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

